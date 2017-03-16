After some Islamic clerics in Assam issued a ‘fatwa’ against her, young singer Nahid Afrin of “Indian Idol Junior” fame, says she is not afraid and would not stop singing or performing till her death. Celebrated names like Vivek Oberoi, Swara Bhaskar, Dia Mirza, Vishal Dadlani, Taslima Nasreen, Paresh Rawal and Shobhaa De also came to her defence.

They want her to ignore nasty threats and sing on — a conviction that the 16-year-old has promised to stand by.

Over 40 clerics from Muslim organisations issued the ‘fatwa’ against Afrin, banning her from performing on stage, saying that the performance by a girl on stage was against the “Sharia laws”.

The clerics organisation had also distributed some leaflets in and around Udali area near Hojai in central Assam, asking the singer not to perform in a function scheduled for March 25.

Here’s what Swara Bhaskar had to say:

Talking about the controversy, Afrin told the media: “I was broken completely after hearing about the ‘fatwa’. But I am not going to stop singing. I have received hundreds of calls and messages from the people of Assam and different organisations supporting me.”

The young singer added: “Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal spoke to me and told me not to be afraid. He also assured me of security during the scheduled programme at Udali on March 25. I am a singer and music is my life. I don’t think I can survive without music. Allah has blessed me with this voice for singing, and I’ll die if I am not allowed to sing.”

Dia Mirza, too supported the young girl. Check out what she commented:

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted: “We strongly condemn putting restrictions on performance by young talented singer Nahid Afrin by some organisations.”

After the TV show, the young singer shot to fame after she made her debut in Bollywood with 2016 Sonakshi Sinha-starrer “Akira”.

Dadlani, who judged “Indian Idol Junior” and also gave her a chance to sing in “Akira”, tweeted: “Anyone who tells a musician not to make music, doesn’t understand anything about spirituality. Shame on the people threatening #NahidAfrin.”

“Just spoke with Nahid Afrin and her parents. They are standing strong. Told her that we all stand with her. She will not give up on music.”

Taslima Nasreen has praised her bravery.

“After getting fatwa from 46 mullahs in Assam, 16-year-old Nahid Afrin said she’ll never bow down and will never leave singing. Bravo girl,” tweeted the writer.

Shobhaa De tweeted: “Bravo Nahid Afrin. Ignore nasty threats and sing on. Your voice is a divine gift.”

Paresh also posted: “Once again a shout out for award wapsi moron and jokers to take stand for Nahid Afrin!”

Union Minister of Law Ravi Shankar Prasad also extended support. “I fully stand with Nahid Afreen. She has got every right to sing. We are proud of her achievements.”

Vivek Oberoi too spoke about the controversy:

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit posted: “Just curious to know from the clerics who issued fatwa against Nahid Afrin and Suhana, does the word ‘music’ exist in the Holy Quran?”

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja questioned celebrities for being mum on the issue.

He posted: “42 Clerics Issue Fatwa Against Indian Idol Junior Singer Nahid Afrin. Bollywood Is Silent. Presstitutes Are Silent. Liberals Are Silent. FOE?”

Several organisations and individuals in Assam have come out to support the young singer and against the ‘fatwa’ issued against the singer and said that people of Assam will give security to her.