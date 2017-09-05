Simran Writer Apurva Asrani Reacts To Kangana Ranaut’s Comment

National Award-winning film editor and screenwriter Apurva Asrani is unhappy with actress Kangana Ranaut for claiming that she has co-written the script of the upcoming film Simran.

Apurva had a public feud with Kangana over the sharing of writing credits for the upcoming film Simran. Apurva had a complaint about his credit being second to Kangana’s in film’s poster as a writer. Singh, the producer of the film called it a printing error that will be rectified in the next poster.

The actress started trending ever since her explosive interview on Aap Ki Adalat aired. The Queen actor had lots to share and reveal on the show, which involved names of Bollywood biggies. According to Indian Express, the team asked Apurva to know what his reaction on Kangana talking about him, he said, “It was done and dusted for me. Clearly, she wants to give me more publicity. I’d much rather we focus on the wonderful story that Simran is and not on all these conflicts one has with various people.”

Meanwhile, Apurva Asrani took to Facebook to share a note. It reads as follows:

I’m frigging tired of this wave of pseudo-feminism that has swept our timelines and I want to call it out once & for all. Because women who transgress the limits of decency & fair play by saying ‘men did it, so why can’t we?’ only compound the problem.

As a gay man, I have suffered patriarchy all my life. But today, I also suffer the pseudo feminists, who cheer gleefully when a woman commits a crime.

The others, like public watching a matador and a raging bull, don’t care about right or wrong, they only applaud when they see blood.

We have become a society that celebrates a woman for being a ‘rule breaker’, but shames a man for the same. You forget that this breaking of rules, irrespective of gender, has a far deeper effect. It tramples on the lives of innocent people–those that you carelessly write off a collateral damage. I’m not ok with that.

I have seen many prolific women journalists celebrate these so called ‘rule breakers’ and I want to ask them this question, ‘are you investigating thoroughly? Are you asking the difficult questions?? Or are you cutting someone slack because she’s also a woman? Because she is ready to do battle where you can’t, will you turn a blind eye to where she could actually be wrong?? Shouldn’t you be holding both sexes equally accountable??’

I’m not ok with women settling scores with men by falsely claiming they molested them. I’m not ok with women who can’t handle being broken up with and then manipulate the world to shame the man.