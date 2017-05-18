Simran Producer Shailesh Singh Backs Kangana After Writer Apurva Asrani’s Claims

We surely think Kangana Ranaut has become controversy’s favorite child. The actress is getting involved in one issue or the other and the latest one involves her upcoming film, Simran.

After the film’s writer, Apurva Asrani took to Facebook to rant about sharing writing credits of the film with Kangana, everyone was quite shocked. While most people were siding with the writer of Aligarh and Shahid, the film’s producer, Shailesh Singh has a different story to tell.

He said, “I have worked with Apurva on two of his biggest films — Shahid and Aligarh. Apurva has a legal document in his possession signed by all parties — Kangana, Hansal, the producers and himself wherein he agrees to the credits given by us.”

Apurva had a complaint about his credit being second to Kangana’s in film’s poster as a writer, Singh called it a printing error that will be rectified in the next poster. “I have conveyed this to Apurva. We could have chatted in person before he took the issue to social media.”

“He seems to be doing this for publicity. If this is about him versus Kangana, I want to clarify that to please an actress; I’d have paid her more. Why be unfair to him? Once the film hits screens, we will release the script online for the world to judge,” he added.

The producer also took to Twitter to clarify things and suggested that it was a printing error and that it will be rectified in the next poster.

He also said, “Par when it’s ur third film wt same producer,ek call toh banata hai dost to find out, before going all over..anyways.”

Kangana hasn’t commented on the controversy as of now and we are waiting to hear her side of the story.