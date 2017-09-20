Last week’s release Simran, though opened with an extremely mixed response has not done well at the box office. Starring Kangana Ranaut, this film has been circled by controversies from the day it was announced.

One of many controversies regarding the film was writing credits. The original writer of the film, Apurva Asrani accused makers of snatching his credits away. Now, as the film has finally released, Apurva has shared the original script of the film on Twitter. Check out his tweet:

Here it is-the #Simran script! Interesting exercise to see how some bits evolve, while some get lost in translation. https://t.co/r0hI4rX6dr — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) September 19, 2017

Apurva Asrani while sharing the script on Twitter said, “Here it is-the #Simran script! Interesting exercise to see how some bits evolve, while some get lost in translation.” Many are saying Apurva is doing just to back off from taking the responsibility of Simran‘s failure at the box office.

As reported in Pinkvilla, in an earlier interview, Apurva had said, “I gave two years of my life to write Simran. I refused directors I adore because I was giving the film my 100 percent. I feel invested because Praful (Kangana’s character in Simran) is an oddball character like me. When I moved abroad at 21 to study, I dressed funny and spoke in an odd accent. I was a misfit but wanted to fit in. Praful comes from that space. She likes to gamble with life. That comes from my brother, Ricky, who assisted me on the script. He can play Poker for hours, clean the table with a straight face. Praful is a divorcee, yet doesn’t let a patriarchal society hold her back. That comes from my sister Malvika. Then, there’s graph Kangana has found to make Praful her own. She is a mix of so many interesting people from our worlds.”

He also revealed how he didn’t want to make a dark film with Simran, “The story and screenplay are almost exactly what I registered with the Film Writers’ Association (FWA). Hansal had sent me a news article about a woman in the US who had crossed the line of the law. I loved it, but I didn’t want us to make another dark and gritty film after Aligarh. So we stripped the original story of its baggage and found the playfulness in it. I love storytelling through songs, have produced and directed the Tera Mera Pyar videos for Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal. I’ve written four songs.”

He also gives the credit where it’s due, “About the additional dialogue credit, Kangana totally deserves it. She improvised on many of the dialogues and did a remarkable job. She has brought a Chaplinesque performance style to my scenes reminiscent of Sridevi in her prime. When I saw in the rushes how she had interpreted her character and influenced the other actors, I was sure that she would make a terrific director one day. I’d often joke with Hansal that you can’t call Kangana a co-writer as she has never actually collaborated with the writer. Her improvisations happened on set, so she deserves to be called a co-director.”