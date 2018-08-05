Simmba: There Will Be An Explosion On Screen Says Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film “Simmba“, said on Saturday that working in this movie has been a mind and soul-enhancing experience for him as an actor.

Ranveer Singh was interacting with the media on his appointment as a brand ambassador for men’s grooming brand Nivea Men.

Talking about his most anticipated film Simmba, which is being directed by Rohit Shetty, Ranveer said: “In December, there will be an explosion on screen as Simmba is coming up. I have now a month’s break because Rohit Sir has gone to shoot ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, so I am taking care of all my other responsibilities … but it’s been really mind enhancing and soul enhancing experience.

“I am working with Rohit Sir, who is king of the genre that I absolutely love. I am really growing as an artiste because it’s not easy acting and performing in mainstream films. You have to actually perform like a kaleidoscope of ‘Rasas’ (flavour), as they say ‘Nav Rasas’ of acting like comedy, drama, action…”

Ranveer, who has done some very intense films like “Padmaavat” and “Bajirao Mastani“, added that Simmba‘ will be a family entertainer.

“It is my biggest film and it is something that I am really excited about. It is something which Rohit Sir and I are going all guns blazing for. I think it will be full-on family entertainer which is kind of films that I am wanting to be part of going forward.”

Ranveer Singh is playing role of rowdy cop in Simmba, similar to what was earlier played by superstars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan in their career.

When asked whether he thinks Simmba is his biggest film to date, he said: “Yeah… It is with the director who has such a great, vast and sparkling equity. He (Rohit shetty) is not holding anything back.

“This time, the way he is mounting the film and everything he is pumping into it, it becomes my biggest outing. I am doing my best to perform my level-best in the film and keeping my fingers crossed. I am excited about it and I hope everybody watches it and likes it.”

Asked about his experience of working with Rohit Shetty, who is considered as an expert in directing masala commercial films, he said: “I love him. We have shot for a month for the film and in that period, we have become really close. He is an amazing leader.

“There is so much to learn from him about filmmaking and connecting with mass audience. His energy and passion is infectious. He is so immersed in the process of filmmaking that as a part of his team, you feel compelled to give your best and you do it from your heart.”

Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in lead roles.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar and Reliance Entertainment, Simmba is scheduled to hit screen on December 28.