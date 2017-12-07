Simmba Or Singham: Which First Look Is Love At First Sight?

Orange-red has always been Rohit Shetty’s favourite colour palette, Singham posters are still afresh in our minds and now he is back with the first look of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. We must not say it’s similar, but Simmba first look profoundly reminds you of Ajay Devgn’s Singham.

Presented by Karan Johar, the movie has been locked for release on December 28 next year, it was announced on Thursday. Karan shared the first poster of the Reliance Entertainment film to make the announcement.

Ranveer, dressed as a quirky policeman, sports a pair of tinted sunglasses and a hook-style moustache, looks every bit the entertainer he is. The poster reveals that he will play Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba.

“December 28, 2018! Rohit Shetty will be back! Ranveer Singh as Simmba,” Karan captioned the image. This will be the first time that Karan, Ranveer and Rohit are collaborating for a film.

Rohit Shetty has previously worked with Ranveer Singh for Chings Noodles advertisement which itself rose our expectations for this duo to work together. Now as they are finally together, it’s just the matter of time when we could witness a power-packed entertainer.

Also recently there were rumours that Sunny Deol has replaced Ajay Devgn for the third instalment in the Singham franchise. Rohit Shetty then issued a statement clearing the air around the next instalment of Bollywood film franchise Singham, saying any film entity reporting to make “Singham 3” is inaccurate.

We know this is a tough choice to make but if without judging anything you have to decide which of the first look from Singham and Simmba is better, what will be your choice? Vote your opinion and do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.