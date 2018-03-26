Simmba Ranveer Singh To Miss R. Madhavan; Read On To Know Why!

Actor R. Madhavan says he can’t be a part of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba due to an injury. Madhavan underwent a shoulder surgery last month, and since he is recuperating, he had to even withdraw from joining actor Saif Ali Khan in Navdeep Singh’s historical drama, which is heavy on action scenes.

Now the actor also won’t be seen in Simmba, in which he was reportedly going to play the villain.

“Hey folks… So I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I’m not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I’m well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost,” Madhavan tweeted on Sunday.

Trending

Madhavan was last seen in web series Breathe, which explores the life of an ordinary man facing extraordinary circumstances.

“The injury kind of ruined everything,” the actor had told IANS in an earlier interview after he had to opt out of the Saif-starrer.

The audience was looking forward to the film as it marked a reunion between the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-stars after 17 years. But Madhavan had to opt out of the project following his shoulder surgery after he injured himself in the gym, and he feels miserable about it.

“Yes, I had to opt out as I had to do action in that. I am feeling so miserable because I was so looking forward to joining that team and working with them,” Madhavan told IANS.

Zoya Hussain will be seen in the Aanand L Rai production venture, which will be shot in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. In fact, actress Sonakshi Sinha is also on board for an interesting cameo in it.

On the yet untitled project, Madhavan said: “It is a lovely story and a script and on top of that it is an Aanand L Rai’s production. I really wanted to be a part of it. I am hugely disappointed that I am not able to do it. (Working with Saif again) would have been really awesome.