Simmba New Look: Comparing Ranveer Singh With Other Super Cool Moustached Officers! VOTE Your Favourite

After giving a spectacular performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all pumped up for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. His major body transformation which he recently shared was jaw dropping!

In the film Simmba, Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of a police inspector named Sangram Bhalerao.

The team of Simmba recently started shooting in Hyderabad, they had also shared a video starring Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer, Rohit and Karan Johar. It was a quirky video which was a delightful watch. If we talk about the look, Ranveer looks absolutely stunning in the cop look. On Saturday, Rohit shared a new look of Ranveer from the film and it is kickass! He is seen donning a moustache with angry young man look. He seems to be in an aggressive mood.

Talking about Salman Khan’s look from Dabangg and Dabangg 2, the Robinhood Pandey aka Chulbul Pandey totally stole our hearts with his tough looks and funny one liners. This was for the first time we saw him putting a moustache and he completely killed the look. The badass cop with a soft heart. It was entertaining to watch Salman in this avatar!

Next in the queue is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore look! Even he essayed the role of a police officer in the film and he too justified the character. He came with a tag line ‘Don’t angry me’ and it perfectly suited his role. He was seen in a double role, other rowdy street-smart small time thief and other was a subtle and brave policeman.

Lastly, Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty’s Singham. Talking about his look, even he had donned the moustache look with his badass attitude. The audiences were stunned after his first look came. He played an honest cop who fought against injustice and stood for righteousness. Fans loved watching him in this killer look!

