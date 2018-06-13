Simmba Goes On Floors: 5 Reasons Why This Ranveer Singh – Rohit Shetty Film Promises To Be A Wholesome Entertainer!

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh have teamed up for the first time for Simmba, which is slated to release on 28th December 2018. The action entertainer is the official remake of Jr. NTR’s Temper (2015), which was a massive success. With Simmba, the trade is expecting Rohit Shetty to recreate the Singham-magic at the box office.

In the past, the director revealed that he has written a fresh screenplay for Simmba and it is not a frame to frame remake of Temper. As the shooting for the film begun at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad this week, here are the 5 reasons why this Rohit Shetty – Ranveer Singh film promises to be a wholesome entertainer:

1. Rohit Shetty is one of those rare directors to be credited for remaking a film better than the original film, an example being Singham. Being a cop drama, the film falls in Rohit Shetty’s forte. As the director knows the need of audience, we don’t think Shetty can go wrong in this zone.

2. The film marks the return of Ranveer Singh to the big screen almost a year after Padmaavat, which is undoubtedly his most loved performance till date. It is often said that the goodwill created by the last film reflects in the collections of the next film and the same is expected with Simmba.

3. Although Ranveer Singh has been a part of several hit films, Simmba is indeed one of the most important films of his career as it would introduce him to the mass audience of India. If the audience accept him in an action packed avatar, there would be no looking back as very few actors in India get acceptance from the masses.

4. The basic premise of Temper is extremely relatable in current Indian scenario, and a well-made film will strike the right note with the audience. A strong emotional connect in a fun cop film is always an added bonanza as major section of audience in India often look for a strong emotional backdrop even in a comedy/entertaining film. In-fact, a lot of people in trade credit the emotional quotient in the second half of Golmaal Again for the humongous success of the film.

5. Ranveer Singh has always shown his energy through his off the screen appearances, but seldom have we got to see him in an energetic avatar on screen. With Rohit Shetty at the helm, he would make the right use of Ranveer Singh’s energy to get the audience excited about the film. Temper had the right mix of action, emotion, humour, and drama, which makes it an ideal film for two power houses of the industry i.e. Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh to team up.

How excited are you for Simmba? Do let us know!