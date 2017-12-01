The date 26th January has been an interesting day for Bollywood recently, witnessing the biggest clashes of the year. Aiyaary leaded by Sidharth Malhotra and Akshay Kumar starrer Padman to be the 1st big clash of 2018.

The year 2018 begins with a mega clash at the box office with the two major films Sidharth Malhotra-Manoj Bajpayee’s Aiyaary and Akshay Kumar-Sonam Kapoor’s Padman battling against each other.

Since, Republic day serves to be a good occasion for the release of films, makers time and again grab the opportunity to come out with films around the national holiday. Last year saw the good friends’ duo Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan clashed against each other at the box office with Raees & Kaabil respectively. In 2018, Republic Day would witness the clash between the hit director-actor duo Neeraj Pandey and Akshay Kumar.

Neeraj Pandey and Akshay Kumar had collaborated for films like Special 26, Baby, Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Naam Shabana, which received love and appreciation from not just the audiences but also the critics. While on one end prolific filmmaker Neeraj Pandey would present his crime drama Aiyaary on the other hand, national award-winning actor, Akshay Kumar presents his comedy-drama Padman this Republic Day.

Trending

Aiyaary revolves around two strong-minded army officers sharing a mentor-protégé bond who have completely different views, yet right in their own ways. Recently, Sidharth took to his Twitter account and shared a candid picture with Manoj Bajpayee. He captioned the picture as, “The deception ends soon! 2 Months To Aiyaary @BajpayeeManoj @aiyaary.”

Padman presents the story based on Arunachalam Muruganantham who revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine. Akshay too recently took to his Twitter account and posted a new poster from the film.

It would be interesting to witness a clash of two completely different genres at the box office.