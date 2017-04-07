Actor Sidharth Malhotra says he is excited to play the role of an army espionage agent in Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming directorial Aiyaary.

Its poster was unveiled on Thursday on Twitter. Sidharth shared the poster of the film and captioned it “Super Excited to be in #aiyaary Neeraj Pandeys next ! Releasing 26th January 2018.”

The project also stars Manoj Bajpayee and is based on true events. It will be a 2018 Republic Day release. It revolves around the relationship between a mentor and a protégé.

“These incredible characters exist and the incident actually happened. Neeraj was looking to explore a different kind of a story after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He has put together a great ensemble cast, along with Sidharth and Manoj,” said an insider.

“I am really thrilled to work with Neeraj as he always brings an element of reality to his content. It is going to be very interesting, looking forward to start shooting,” Sidharth said in a statement.

The story is set in Delhi, London, and Kashmir. Pandey, who likes to shoot in real locations, will be shooting parts of it in Kashmir. It goes on the floors in May. This is the first time when Sidharth Malhotra will team up with Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, Aiyaary is a Friday Filmworks Productions project and is produced by Shital Bhatia.

The 32-year-old actor was last seen in Baar Baar Dekho opposite Katrina Kaif. The film marked Nitya Mehra’s debut as a director in Hindi cinema.

Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Reload opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who previously helmed movies like Happy Ending, Shor In The City and Go Goa Gone. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Reload is slated to release on 25th August 2017.