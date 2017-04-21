Yesterday, Sidharth Malhotra and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan were snapped outside producer-director Karan Johar house.

Sidharth was seen wearing a white tee and black pants. Sidharth was all smiles for the camera whereas Suhana was a bit shy from the shutterbugs.

Sidharth Malhotra, who made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in 2012. The 32-year-old actor was last seen in Baar Baar Dekho opposite Katrina Kaif. The film marked Nitya Mehra’s debut as a director in Hindi cinema.

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Reloaded alongside Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez and Suniel Shetty. Reloaded is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who previously helmed movies like Happy Ending, Shor In The City and Go Goa Gone. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Reload is slated to release on 25th August 2017.

Sidharth will also share the screen with Sonakshi Sinha in a remake of the film Ittefaq. The film will be a thriller and will be produced by Abhay Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and Karan Johar.

He also has Aiyaary lined up. The film is a real-life story revolving around the relationship between a mentor and a protege. Sidharth will be playing the role of an army espionage agent.

On his working with Neeraj, Sidharth in a statement said “I am really thrilled to work with Neeraj as he always brings an element of reality to his content. It is going to be very interesting, looking forward to start shooting.”

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, ‘Aiyaary’ is a Friday Filmworks Productions and is produced by Shital Bhatia.

The story is set in Delhi, London, and Kashmir. Neeraj who likes to shoot in real locations will be shooting parts of it in the Valley. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee and is scheduled to release on January 26.