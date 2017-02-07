Is Sidharth Malhotra Being Roped In For Salman Khan Productions’ Next?

Actor Sidharth Malhotra got a major launchpad in Bollywood through a biggie production house like Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. In spite of the big banner films that he has starred in, the actor has not found much success since his debut where as contemporaries like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have already made it big.

Looks like a turning point in Sid’s career is around the corner. If reports are to be believed, the actor is being considered for a film for Salman Khan’s banner.

Buzz is that the production house is looking at a script that is not a biopic but based on a real life incident and that they are eyeing Sidharth for the lead role.

While an official statement is still awaited on the same, we truly believe that this could be Sid’s chance to strike gold!