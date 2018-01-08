Team Aiyaary who is currently on a promotional spree shot a song titled Shuru Kar in Pillai college situated in outskirts of Mumbai. Shuru Kar is a promotional song for Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming next titled Aiyaary.

The promotional song was shot amidst 5000 students featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

While the actors are seen making appearances in the city, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh set the stage on fire with their electrifying performance at the college’s annual fest.

The duo garnered an overwhelming response from the college students who also went ahead and praised the film’s trailer.

The trailer which showcases the mentor-protege bond between Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra has garnered immense love and appreciation from across the quarters.

Aiyaary stars an ensemble cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Chopra, Rakulpreet, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah.

Plan C, Friday Filmworks and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) present Aiyaary A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 9th Feb 2018. As this Republic Day Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte’s Padman will clash with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavat.