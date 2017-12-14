Sidharth Malhotra Quits Twitter After Posting A Sorry Tweet!

Sidharth Malhotra who is all set to play a pivotal role in Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming flick Aiyaary has made the actor go off his Twitter handle.What grabbed our attention is that Sidharth took to his Twitter handle expressing his despairing gesture.

The actor Tweeted saying, “sorry I am done!”. Sidharth’s tweet has left the masses curious and eager to know the reason for his apology.

The intriguing tweet arises the question of why is the Aiyaary actor saying sorry and to whom? We wonder what pushed him to do so? Is it because of his alleged love affair? Or is this any kind of publicity stunt?

We hope that Sidharth Malhotra issues a clarification soon on this. A lot of rumours have been doing rounds since the actor posted the tweet.

Take a look at the tweet here:

sorry iam done ! — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) December 14, 2017

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Ittefaq alongside Sonakshi Sinha which gathered amazing reviews. However, the movie id a decent job at the box office.

Sidharth’s latest released film Ittefaq did well at the box office and talking about it Sidharth said, “I am very impressed with media that they didn’t give away the end of the film while writing reviews.”

“I think people respected the story and filmmaker because if you give away the end in murder mystery then it spoils the whole fun, so I feel, we have matured as an audience and as an industry.”

Sidharth’s next is Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary along with Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh and Anupam Kher.