Censorship or certification – this has been a hot topic of debate for past few years now. Pahlaj Nihalani, before his exit, used his infamous scissors on A Gentleman for the last time.

A Gentleman starring Sidharth Malhotra & Jacqueline Fernandez is just a couple of days away from its release. The news is, it has received 3 cuts/insertions from CBFC. We already knew the kissing scene between the leading pair was trimmed but how much, that was not revealed. According to a calculator used by Nihalani for the last time, he trimmed that scene by 33%. Math experts are still in wonders how does one get that 33 number as an answer to trim a scene. It also would’ve been interesting to decide, which 33% do you want to cut – from the start, in the middle or during the scene concludes. The possibility also is to cut the bits from the scene, 11% from the start, middle and end respectively.

The other two cuts are – Fu** word has been muted in a sentence & an abusing word has been removed. It has claimed a UA certificate and the duration of the film is 132 minutes long. The duration is absolutely crisp for the genre of the film A Gentleman is. The director duo of Raj & DK, for the first time, will be seen playing around such scale. The trailer looked interesting & songs are catching up.

This is the first time Jacqueline and Sidharth are teaming up for the film. The two had appeared together on an episode of Koffee With Karan and it was quite evident from that itself, how great a chemistry these two share.