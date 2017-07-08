Keep your tissues ready as Sidharth and Jacqueline leave us sweating with the new poster of ‘A Gentleman‘!

The latest poster of ‘A Gentleman‘ has got the mercury soaring as two of the hottest stars of Bollywood lock their love with a Kiss!

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez would be paired opposite each other for the first time in ‘A Gentleman‘. With just the poster we could say the chemistry between the two is too hot to handle!

The two actors are seen engrossed in a hot lip lock while their world is turning upside down and the hotness will definitely burn you!

Jacqueline Fernandez took to Twitter to unveil the poster, she also announced the trailer to be out on Monday. “Trailer out Monday 12 noon! 🕛 Action, love, thrill, comedy – all in one helluva unit #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi”

Sidharth and Jacqueline seem to be trapped inside a car indicating a powerful action scene. While the natural instincts would force one to reach out to escape, these hot-blooded actors still found the time to get intimate with each other.

From the looks of it, A Gentleman – Sundar, Susheel, Risky seems to be one of the hottest films coming our way this monsoon!

‘A Gentleman‘ has been the talk of the town since the film went on floors, the glimpse of the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Jacqueline has just added to the excitement.

Recently we got a glimpse of Gaurav, Rishi as well as Kavya, which is building up the curiosity all the more.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25 2017.