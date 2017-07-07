The makers of A Gentleman – Sundar, Susheel, Risky starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez will be launching the trailer of the film on 10th July. But three days prior to the launch of the trailer, a special fan screening was held at a suburban theatre where fans from across the country got the opportunity to watch the trailer before the entire world with the superstars of the film Sidharth and Jacqueline.

Sidharth and Jacqueline met and bonded with over 50 fans at this screening through a contest that took place on the movie’s social media properties. Understandably the fans were thrilled to meet Sidharth and Jacqueline, taking several pictures and autographs of the two. This was followed by the trailer screening, which received a loud applause from fans who went crazy cheering for them.

Check out the pictures from the event right here:

Both Sidharth and Jacqueline were very happy that they got to interact with some of their fans and are delighted that they all loved the trailer of the movie.

Earlier, last month, the actors gave a glimpse into the quirky action-comedy by sharing a video. With foot-tapping beats and a line saying “Banduk meri laila”, the video presented Sidharth in a gun-toting pose and Jacqueline holding a flower though their faces are covered with the alphabets of the film’s title. The words ‘Sundar, Susheel, Risky’ probably describe how a “gentleman” should be.

The movie was earlier titled Reload. The film’s story is based on the life of Gaurav and the love of his life Kavya, who wishes her boyfriend to take on some risk in life. Soon while handling a business project, Gaurav gets into a vulnerable situation, which reportedly sets off the action sequence in the movie.

A Gentleman – Sundar, Susheel, Risky is a quirky action-comedy starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez and is written and directed by Raj & DK. It is set to release on August 25th, 2017.