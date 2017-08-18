Susheel Sidharth Malhotra and Sundar Jacqueline Fernandez embarked on a risky monsoon bike ride to soak in the weather. Donning racer smart helmets, Sidharth and Jacqueline took to the streets of Mumbai, giving a pleasant sight to onlookers.

The sizzling duo took to Mumbai’s breezy Bandstand for a bike ride to unwind from the promotional spree of their upcoming film A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky.

1 of 10

While Sidharth donned a racer look clad in jacket and denim, Jacqueline showcased her vibrant side by teaming multi-colored harem pants with a basic black tee. The duo made for a visual delight and soared up the temperature with their impromptu appearance.

The actors also faced a mob situation at Bandra’s Lands End. Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are undoubtedly one of the most good looking pairs of Bollywood. The duo is leaving no stone unturned to make us fall in love with their chemistry.

Trending :

The sizzling chemistry of the duo is worthy of setting the screen on fire. While they have proved it by getting us sweating through the songs and the trailer, the actors are opting for unique ways to showcase their adorable equation.

Earlier the pair made us go weak in knees with their cute coffee date and now Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez have taken their bond a notch higher with the monsoon bike ride.

The songs Disco Disco, Baat Ban Jaye and Chandralekha have been ruling the charts as well as the hearts of the audience with the appealing chemistry between the two actors. The latest song Bandook Meri Laila has got everyone’s heart racing with the oozing oomph factor.

The trailer of A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky has intrigued everyone to the film for the powerful action and light hearted comedy.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.