Siddharth Roy Kapur Collaborates With RS Prasanna For His Next!

Prolific producer Siddharth Roy Kapur has signed filmmaker RS Prasanna for his next film. RS Prasanna made his debut in Bollywood with the recent smashing success of Shubh Mangal Savdhan. Even before the movie has left the theatres we are already acquainted with his next project.

Siddharth Roy Kapur confirmed the news, “Yes, Prasanna and I will be collaborating on his next film and I am very happy to be working with him. Like the rest of the country, I absolutely loved Shubh Mangal Savdhan. RS is an extremely talented filmmaker with a fresh voice and has an ability to make unique content reach out to a mainstream audience. I am sure that together we will make a memorable film.”

Prasanna shares “I have great respect for Siddharth and his creative vision which is evident in the films he has backed over the past decade. It is an honour and delight to work with him. I am excited about our collaboration and I’m sure it will be a great experience. We hope to give the audiences a truly special film through our collaboration. I believe post the success of Shubh Mangal Savadhan, partnering with Sid excites me as a filmmaker who wants to tell unusual stories that celebrate life in all its ordinariness.”

This collaboration marks the coming together of two strong creative forces and it is going to be interesting to see the end product. Siddharth and Prasanna have met extensively and brainstormed on various subjects for the movie they would like to make together and are close to locking in on one of them.

Trending :

Roy Kapur Films believes in backing young and new talent. Siddharth Roy Kapur is an eminent producer of several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like Dangal, ABCD2, Haider, Barfi and Kai Po Che. He believes in constantly setting new benchmarks with every project he backs. He has founded his own production company Roy Kapur Films after a long stint at Disney and UTV.

Roy Kapur Films has various noteworthy film projects in the pipeline – including amongst others, a biopic on Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian in space with Aamir Khan playing the lead, and also the Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s next film which is based on the book “How I braved Anu Aunty and Cofounded a Million Dollar Company”. In addition to producing films, RKF has marked its foray into digital media by entering into a landmark multi-year partnership with Reliance Jio to produce original video content including shows and films for 128 million Jio subscribers across India.

Prassana made his debut in Bollywood this year with Shubh Mangal Savdhan which quickly became one of the most popular films and biggest hits of the year. Prior to that Prasanna made the romantic comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham in Tamil, on which SMS was based. He is now going to be focused on directing Hindi films.