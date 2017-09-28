The bubbly and absolutely enthralling actress Shweta Tripathi was last seen in critically acclaimed film Haramkhor opposite Nawazuddin Siqqiquie and is now all set to start to collaborate an another independent film titled Illegal.

The actress is slowly making her mark internationally with her next film Zoo, India’s first feature to be shot on the iPhone being selected for Busan International Film Festival, now she’s the lead in this new Hollywood indie film. In the film, Shweta will be seen with actor Suraj Sharma who was last seen in Phillauri and made his much talked about debut with Life of Pi.

The film is a gritty realistic story about the social underclass; illegal immigrants working in a restaurant in Los Angeles, USA. Suraj Sharma plays the illegal immigrant in the film whereas Shweta Tripathi plays Mahi, Suraj’s sister who had always encouraged him to trust himself, follow his heart and dreams. A very self-assured girl who during testing times, becomes the backbone of the family.

Shweta has impressed us all with her debut film Masaan followed by Haramkhor. Shweta from the start of her career has been associated with great films with incredible stories. Even Zoo falls under the same category and now comes The Illegal.

When asked Shweta, she said “I love working with people from different parts of the world. And the team of a project really excites me. And that’s exactly how the it was at The Illegal.”