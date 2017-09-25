Shweta Tripathi To Star In Zoya Akhtar’s Show Made In Heaven!

Amazon Prime is slowly becoming a haven for great content. Its flagship show, Inside Edge, has done wonders and now the platform is on a roll to churn our several amazing content driven shows. One of the shows happens to be the one set to be produced by Zoya Akhtar, titled Made In Heaven who’s shooting is currently underway in Delhi.

While the announcement of the show came a while back looks like now it’s actress Shweta Tripathi who’s all set to star in the show. The 10 episode series tells the tale of competition between a wedding firm which works on its age-old way competing with a wedding company thy is set on modern values. Shweta has joined the team in Delhi for the show in which she will be seen in a couple of episodes donning the role of a bride-to-be.

Speaking about the show, Shweta said, “What attracted me to the project was the team. The length of the role doesn’t worry me, the quality does. And here, I am in super safe hands. I’ve been with them for the past week and the cast and crew is simply fabulous! I’m happy to be doing the show”.

The actress will then move to Benaras where she will begin shooting for her next. Apart from this, the actress will soon make her way to Busan International Film Festival where her film Zoo, is all set for a world premiere in October. The actress was last seen in Haraamkhor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui which had tanked at the box office. This film of the duo collected 1.01 crores at the ticket window.