Last night B-Town celebs – Neha Dhupia, Manish Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Rima Kapoor Jain, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and others were spotted at Filmmaker and Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar’s residence.

Other celebs like Niranjan Iyengar and Tasha aka Nitasha Nanda also arrived at Karan’s residence. KJo had hosted a small get-together with these celebs! Hiroo Johar had also joined the gang!

Catch some pictures of these celebrities, while our paparazzi clicked them outside KJo’s house:

Manish Malhotra, Neha Dhupia & Others Spotted At Karan's Residence 1 of 8

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, shared one of the pictures on his official Instagram account and captioned it, “After A Long Working Day the Most Relaxing can be Dinner with Friends . @karanjohar dinner for our wonderful @nandanitasha”.

Even Neha took to Insta to post this – “Now only if every #mondaynight was like this … @karanjoharyou truly are the most wonderful host ❤️”

Karan Johar recently spoke about his life and career. He said, “At the very beginning of my career there were questions that doubted me on what I would achieve years down the line. It’s simple… The answers lie within, so keep seeking.”

Karan is currently on cloud nine after the super success of Baahubali 2. The film has become the biggest Indian blockbuster. It has even surpassed the lifetime business of Aamir Khan starrer biographical sports drama Dangal.

Before Baahubali, Karan Johar’s production venture Badrinath Ki Dulhania also turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office.

On the work front, Karan Johar has many films in the pipeline as a producer which includes, Ittefaq which stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra (co-produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment) and Drive featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez.