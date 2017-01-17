Bhumi, Ayushmann to star in ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, who worked together in the National-Award winning film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, are gearing up for their second film titled Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

An excited Bhumi on Tuesday morning took to Twitter, where she shared the first look of the film. In the image, Ayushmann is seen dressed in a white trouser and a blue t-shirt. He is seen resting against a grill, while Bhumi, who is seen sporting a blue printed kurta paired with jhumkas, is hugging the actor.

“Here’s our next. It’s a very ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan‘ for Ayushmann Khurrana and I. Aanand.L. Rai it is an honour to work for you. R.S. Prasanna, so excited,” she captioned the image.

It is the remake of Tamil comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham. To be helmed by R.S Prasanna, who directed the original, the film will be jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros.

Prasanna had told IANS previously that he’s “extremely blessed to be working with Aanand”.

“He has great admiration for southern filmmakers such as K. Balachander and Mani Ratnam, and also for actors like Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and R Madhavan. He constantly keeps mentioning them in his conversations,” Prasanna had said, describing the working experience so far with Aanand.

“I find it reassuring to work with someone who understands and appreciates southern cinema because I represent that industry,” he added.

Starring Prasanna and Lekha Washington, “Kalyana Samayal Saadham” was about a big fat south Indian wedding with a quirky twist.