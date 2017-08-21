Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna has praised actress Bhumi Pednekar for her work in her latest release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which has grossed over 100 crores at the box office, and says her hard work will bring her more success.

Prasanna on Saturday took to Twitter to praise Bhumi, who will be essaying the role of Sugandha in Shubh Mangal Savdhan.

“So proud of you my dost (friend) Bhumi Pednekar for crossing 100 crore with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Your craft, hard work, heart, and love will bring you more,” he tweeted.

Thanking the director, Bhumi tweeted, “Thank you so much R S Prasanna… You’re such a constant source of support and encouragement. It’s all going to be Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.”

Hindi film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which attempts to spread the message of eradicating open defecation in an entertaining vein, surpassed the 100 crore-mark on the eighth day of its release in India, said the makers of the film on Saturday.

The film revolves around a small town where a newly wed couple as in Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar – and how the lack of a proper toilet at home brings in a divide between them. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about. The film’s trailer is a mix of entertainment & social values.

The film also features Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher in key roles. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also took forward Akshay’s golden run at the box office after his entertainers’ Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom and Jolly LLB 2.