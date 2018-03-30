Shruti Haasan To Romance Vidyut Jammwal In Mahesh Manjrekar’s Comeback Film?

Vidyut Jammwal, who has recently wrapped filming for his upcoming film Junglee is now gearing up for Mahesh Manjrekar’s next. The actor was last seen in Commando 2 which did not earn good moolahs at the ticket window.

According to reports, Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite Vidyut Jammwal in this film. This untitled Mahesh Manjrekar’s next is a gritty family drama which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Amol Palekar and Prateik Babbar.

A source close to the development told DNA, “Shruti was approached with the script some time ago. She had loved the basic concept of the film, which is about an NRI who comes back to his country and how things change for him. She had verbally given her nod to the project, but hadn’t signed on the dotted line. She has finally locked her dates for the film now.”