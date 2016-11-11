Shruti Haasan Lodges A Complaint Against A Stalker

Shruti Haasan has lodged a complaint against a stalker, who reportedly gave her death threats.

The Welcome Back actress has filed a complaint against a stalker (Twitter name Dr KG Guruprasad), who is from Karnataka. The alleged stalker has been passing lewd comments and tweets inappropriately about her on the social site.

Apart from verbally assaulting her, the stalker has given death threats and even claimed that he’ll stab and kill the actress, if he manages to come close to her.

After receiving this derogatory remarks, Shruti filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Grievance Cell on Wednesday in Chennai.