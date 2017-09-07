The hilarious trio of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade are all set to entertain us with some light hearted drama in their upcoming film Poster Boys on this Friday, 8th September 2017.

As we all are aware, Poster Boys is Shreyas Talpade’s directorial debut and the actor/director managed to rope in the Deol brothers for this light hearted comedy-drama. Sunny Deol, known for his macho man image and his action packed performances will be seen in a character that involves a lot of humour and drama at the same time. On the other hand, it will be a delight to watch Bobby Deol on the big screen after a long break.

Talking further about working with the Deol brothers, actor/director Shreyas Talpade said “There wasn’t a major difference in their personalities while working with them. By now, even people must’ve realized that they (Sunny and Bobby Deol) are pretty much the same on and off screen. Sunny sir doesn’t talk much. He is shy and a little reserved, that makes him a bit unpredictable. If Bobby says good morning I know that he didn’t get a good sleep last night (laughs). So that was the only difference!”

I’m going to reveal a secret today. I used to send my writer and script supervisor (Bunty and Sparsh) in Sunny Paaji’s vanity to check how his mood is every morning (laughs). If he’s in a good mood, just call me and I’ll join you guys (laughs). Being the senior most in the unit he was like an elder brother to all of us. One thing that I loved about him was that he never questioned me regarding any scene or shot despite being a first timer. I would genuinely like to thank Sunny paaji for that” added Shreyas.

Poster Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd, Shreyas Talpade and Deepti Talpade. A light hearted comedy-drama starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade. The film is directed by Shreyas Talpade.