Shreyas Talpade Thanks Akshay Kumar; Read On To Know Why!

Actor Shreyas Talpade, who was here to support a mission of providing 3,000 school girls with sanitary pads, thanked Bollywood star Akshay Kumar for opening up the discussion about menstrual hygiene through his film PadMan.

Bharati Lavekar, an MLA here, on Monday announced her mission to provide sanitary pads to girls from 52 schools of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Shreyas was present at the event to support the effort which will be implemented through Lavekar’s Tee Foundation Sanitary Pad Bank.

“Thanks to films like PadMan, today we are discussing this topic openly without any shame and embarrassment. Thanks to Akshay Kumar that we have that confidence in us because of the film and other initiatives taken around the country… I am very happy to be a part of it (this mission).”

“These kids who are getting help today will remember it tomorrow and help other kids,” Shreyas said.