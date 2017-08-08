Shreyas Talpade, who is all set to make his directorial debut with Poster Boys, is very happy with the audience’s response to the trailer of the film.Starring the Deol brothers along with Shreyas Talpade in the lead, the film is a remake of the famous Marathi film Poshter Boyz that released in 2014.

Talking further about this directorial venture, Shreyas says, “We couldn’t find a director, so I had to direct it. Jokes apart, everyone around me and especially Sunny paaji suggested that I should direct the film. He said, ‘You have a vision and you have seen the film, so why don’t you show us the film through your direction’”.

Commenting on working with Sunny Deol, he added, “He is a reserved and a shy person, and that makes him unpredictable and intimidating. However, he treated me as a younger brother and was very protective about me on the sets. He was supportive and listened to my directions. I would be skeptical about explaining a scene to him, but he would readily agree to do it. He never questioned my abilities or my potential as a director. He believed in me and that helped me a lot”.

Being on the other side of the camera worked really well for Shreyas as he found it as a stress-buster and had a great time.

“I am a huge Hrishida fan (Hrishikesh Mukherjee; late director). I have always looked up to his films and works. Also, in my career, I have worked with varied directors, starting from Nagesh Kukunoor to Farah Khan and Shyam Benegal. So, I have tried and incorporated whatever I have learnt from these great directors into my work. Like Nagesh’s particularity in every aspect, Farah’s 70mm vision, Rohit’s knack of making family entertainers, and Shyambabu’s freedom to express. I have been fortunate enough to have worked with people from different schools of filmmaking.” added Shreyas.

Dharmendra, Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt.Ltd. & Affluence Movies presents Poster Boys – a light hearted comedy-drama starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade. Directed by Shreyas Talpade, the film is slated to release on September 8th, 2017.