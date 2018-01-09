Shraddha Kapoor has given us some amazing performances since her debut. The actress is known for taking up challenging roles till now in her career. The actress’ recent release Haseena Parkar was greeted with mixed to negative reviews at the Indian box office.

Now, the actress has the maximum upcoming projects which means this year is a big treat for her fans. It’ll be interesting to see how she transforms herself and the kind of work she does in her unique upcoming projects!

Let’s take a look her upcoming movie list:

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

She is going to star opposite chocolate boy Shahid Kapoor in this project! The movie is set to be a social drama and will release on 31st August 2018. It is said to be directed by Toilet Ek Prem Katha director Sree Narayan Singh.

Saaho

After months of speculation, the makers of Saaho finally announced leading lady and the internet went bizarre over the fact that Shraddha will star opposite the south hottie Prabhas. Shraddha Kapoor will play the lady lead opposite the Baahubali star while Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Lal, Mandira Bedi and Chunky Pandey among others appear in major roles. Written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations.

Saina Nehwal Biopic

Director Amol Gupte announced his new project which is a biopic on the ace badminton star Saina Nehwal. Shraddha Kapoor to play the lead role in this biopic. Bhushan Kumar will produce this sports drama which is expected to go on floor in 2018.

Dinesh Vijan Film

According to a picture posted by Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor will pair Rajkummar Rao in this upcoming project of Dinesh Vijan. This is a horror comedy. Dinesh Vijan, Raj and DK produce the film under the banner Maddock Films. The initial release of the film is in 2018.

Chanda Mama Door Ke

According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor will star opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in this space film. R Madhavan, N Siddiqui will play major roles in this film. Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Viki Rajani produces the movie.