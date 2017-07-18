Shraddha Kapoor will share screen space with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor for the very first time in Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming gangland drama Haseena Parkar’, which revolves around dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim and his sister Haseena.

We have come across the latest poster of the film, which features Shraddha as the older Haseena, launched by the makers just hours leading up to the long-awaited trailer launch.

Take a look at the poster here:

In the latest poster, a heavy-set Shraddha is seen wearing a black traditional Muslim outfit and sitting regally in an ornate chair. The actress, who has mostly played ‘girl next door’ roles in most of her films, looks absolutely intense and grim in the poster of the film.

We are quite eager to see how the actress plays this role as she has never played such a character before. The poster also features Shraddha’s dialogue from the film “Aapa yaad reh gaya na… naam yaad rakhne ki zaroorat nahi,” adding drama to the imposing image.

Trending :

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Haseena Parkar stars Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Ankur Bhatia. Produced by Nahid Khan with Swiss Entertainment and co-produced by Sameer Antulay and Babu Tyagi, the film is set to release on 18th August 2017.

The actress was last seen in Half Girlfriend opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film had a decent lifetime collection at the box office. This was the first time Arjun and Shraddha shared the silver screen for this film. The film was directed by Mohit Suri.

Stay tuned as the trailer releases today! Did you like this poster of the film? Let us know in the comment section below!