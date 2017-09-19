Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar Lands In Legal Trouble

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is set to appear in a never-seen-before avatar on this Friday. She will feature as Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar in Apoorva Lakhia’s movie.

While the movie is set to release this week, Shraddha has landed into legal trouble before it. According to reports, the actress’ name is there in the ‘accused’ list of a criminal complaint filed by fashion designers Aj Mistry and Thea Minhas.

The designers have filed a complaint accusing them of cheating and criminal breach of trust. The criminal complaint has been filed for allegedly not promoting fashion label ‘AJTM’ during the promotional activities of Haseena Parkar in violation of an agreement.

The designers’ lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee told SpotboyE, “My clients had worked very hard for the project under their brand name AJTM, as it was their golden entry into Bollywood. After their personal meeting with Ms. Shraddha Kapoor, they put their heart and soul into this project titled Haseena Parkar.”

“It is very unfortunate that the obligations as undertaken in the agreement were not performed, and my clients felt cheated. Therefore my said clients had no option but to file a criminal complaint against the Producer being Swiss Entertainment and Ms. Shraddha Kapoor,” he said.

Apparently, the makers of the film had promised the designers that they will be promoting their brand. The designers claimed that they delivered some 300 outfits which were used in Haseena Parkar and in return they were promised good media coverage of their brand.

Furthermore, the new buzz is that Apoorva Lakhia wanted to add a real touch to the movie by meeting Haseena (prior to her death in 2014) and her family members to source detailed information about her life. He also interacted with the city’s cops to ensure that the biopic, produced by Nahid Khan and co-produced by Sameer Antulay and Babu Tyagi, remains as authentic as possible.

The ‘real’ touch doesn’t end there. We now hear that the film has six of Haseena’s grandchildren playing the various ages of the protagonist, essayed by Shraddha Kapoor. Apoorva says, “The story spans across 40 years. So, we needed 17 kids to portray various stages of Haseena — from a newborn to the age of 25. While casting, I realised that some of Haseena’s grandchildren fit that age bracket. That’s how they ended up in the film.”

We hope the movie gets a good response after so much delay and issues.