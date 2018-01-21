Shraddha Kapoor Talks About Working With ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas In Saaho

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who was present at the inauguration of The Wedding Junction Show here on Saturday, said working with actor Prabhas in Saaho has been a great opportunity for her.

After Haseena Parkar in 2017 Shraddha’s upcoming projects are bilingual film Saaho with Prabhas and newly announced Hindi release Stree.

Talking about Saaho, Shraddha said: “I am definitely excited to be able to work with Prabhas. It’s the first time I am shooting for a Hindi and Telugu bilingual film. It will also be dubbed in other languages. This is a great opportunity for me.”

Shraddha and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree is currently on floors, and the actress is very excited for the same. “This is the first time, I will be part of a horror-comedy film, and that makes it even more exciting.”