Shraddha Kapoor Takes The Day Off To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi With Grandparents

Bollywood’s Stree Shraddha Kapoor finally took a day off from her hectic work schedule to bring in the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with family.

Shraddha, who is fresh out of the success of her Super Hit horror comedy Stree, has been juggling work schedules by promoting her upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu alongside Shahid Kapoor, in addition to shooting for Saaho and giving look tests for Saina Nehwal biopic.

The actress stuck to her yearly ritual of celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with family.

Taking the day off, Shraddha welcomed Lord Ganesha at her Grandparents’ Kolhapure residence, continuing the 56 year old family tradition.

Shraddha shared a happy picture alongside Lord Ganesha, writing on social media “आला रे आला गणपती आला! गणपती बाप्पा मोरया 🙏 #56thYearOfGanpatiBappaAtMyGrandparents https://t.co/zKrNCbkJ9B”

Shraddha was seen wearing a blue kurta that she teamed up with huge statement gold jhumkas and gold bangles.

Shraddha Kapoor makes sure to be present by her family to welcome Lord Ganesha every year.