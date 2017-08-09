Haseena Parkar has been in constant buzz since its trailer launch that took place in the iconic Maratha Mandir. Even after the announcement of the release date getting postponed, the excitement and enthusiasm amongst the audience and fans could not be suppressed.

Director Apoorva Lakhia is known to make realistic movies and has always taken his time to make sure the movie is perfect and on point. He was keen on showcasing Haseena Parkar to a wider and larger audience making the film reach out to masses.

The entire team of Haseena Parkar collectively decided to shift the release date to avoid clutter with the already releasing movies and wanted to get a better release date as there has been a lot of hard work, research and thought put behind each and every scene of the movie.

Director Apoorva Lakhia shares, “As a director it is very important for me to ensure that the film reaches out to maximum audience as it takes a lot of patience and perseverance to make a film on a subject like this. We are all set to release on 22nd September and hope the audience loves it as much as we loved working on it.”

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Haseena Parkar starres Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor (Shraddha Kapoor’s brother) and Ankur Bhatia. Produced by Nahid Khan with Swiss entertainment l, the film is set to release on 22nd September 2017.

Earlier, the film was suppose to clash with Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi on 18th August. The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.