It seems that Shraddha Kapoor is on roll signing biopics in Bollywood. After portraying Haseena Parker, the queen of Mumbai in Haseena, Shraddha is all set to essay the character of ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal in the upcoming biopic titled Saina.

The biographical sports drama will showcase the journey of Saina Nehwal, who one of the world’s top 10 players currently. The film will be directed by Amole Gupte, who previously helmed films like Hawa Hawai and Stanley Ka Dabba. Amole was also the associate director of Taare Zameen Par.

Shraddha on Wednesday took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Saina Nehwal — The former World number one badminton player. An Indian girl. An inspiration to millions. A youth icon in the truest sense,” Shraddha tweeted.

The actress says Nehwal’s “journey to the top has been fascinating”.

“I am honoured to be given this opportunity to play her in my next film ‘Saina’,” she added.

Shraddha will undergo badminton training to essay the title role in the film.

Saina will be produced by Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-Series. The film is expected to go on floors later this year and is expected to release in 2018.

