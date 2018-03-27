Shraddha Kapoor: “Producers Will Announce If And When I Sign Another Project”

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has dismissed rumours of her being a part of Bharat‘and Shotgun Shaadi.

It was recently being speculated that the actress will be a part of Salman Khan’s Bharat and Sidharth Malhotra starer Shotgun Shaadi, however, Shraddha Kapoor clarifies that she hasn’t been approached for either films yet.

Putting all rumours to rest, the actress states that if and when there would be another project announcement, her producers would make an official statement.

Shraddha Kapoor shares, “There are a couple of films that my name is being associated with when I haven’t even been approached. But the fact is that the only films I am working on are Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Stree and Saaho. My producers will announce if and when I sign another project. Till then please don’t believe any speculations.”

Leaving no room for speculations, the actress has clarified that she at present has a three-film line-up with Prabhas starer Saaho, Shahid Kapoor starer Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Stree alongside Rajkumar Rao.

Shraddha is currently running a hectic schedule as the actress is shooting for Stree in Chanderi, Bhopal, after wrapping shooting schedule of Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Tehri, Uttarakhand.