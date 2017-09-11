Shraddha Kapoor Praises Her Haseena Parkar’s Co-Star Rajesh Tailang

Actress Shraddha Kapoor says working with actor Rajesh Tailang in Haseena Parkar was wonderful.

“It was absolutely wonderful to work with Rajesh sir. He is such an amazing actor and a very lovely person,” Shraddha said in a statement.

Haseena Parkar director Apoorva Lakhia also praised Rajesh.

“Rajesh-ji was a perfect fit for the role of a lawyer… I think he is a fantastic actor and has brought a new twist to the character, his methods are superb and he does his homework well before he comes to set. It was my luck that I got to meet him and hope we work a lot in the future,” Lakhia said.

Humbled by all this, Rajesh said, “I wish to work with them in future too. I am thankful that they loved working with me.”

Haseena Parkar is based on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena, played by Shraddha. It will release on September 22. It is based on the life of Haseena Parkar, who took the charge of crime-world in her hand after his husband Ibrahim Parkar was shot in 1991 by another gangster Arun Gawli. Parkar also used to manage her brother Dawood Ibrahim’s business dealings. She used to head the crime operations from the Gordon Hall Apartments in Nagpada. Known as Queen of Mumbai, Haseena Parkar died due to cardiac arrest.