Shraddha Kapoor’s last few releases, including OK Jaanu, Half Girlfriend and Haseena Parkar, failed to elicit expected response. The actress spoke to IANS in an interview, that she is not worried about failure and says ups and downs are part of life.

She says her aim is to make everyone proud of her work. Shraddha began her Bollywood journey with films like Teen Patti and Luv Ka The End, but made it big only with Aashiqui 2. She followed it up with success of Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Haider and Baaghi.

“I think that my initial films did very very well, so anything that didn’t match up to that will be viewed as falling short. I would love to say that the kind of love I still have received despite my movies doing well or not well is priceless,” Shraddha said.

“I think ups and downs are part of life, and I just hope that I keep on making people proud.” The daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor talked about her career when she came to inaugurate on Tuesday Bioscope Village, a part of ongoing 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

She further spoke about the fact that she doesnt regret working in Haseena Parkar, that was based on terrorist Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar.“I think you just want to try doing something different. Whether it does well or doesn’t do well, it is not in your hand but I wanted to try something else,” the actress said, adding that she is consciously picking different roles.

She is also excited for the multi-lingual action film Saaho, which also stars Prabhas. Shraddha will also essay India’s star shuttler Saina Nehwal in a Bollywood biopic.“In Saaho, I will be talking in Hindi and Telugu. I am very excited. It is challenging, I am having so much fun.”

Talking about Nehwal biopic, she said: “I am practicing a lot. Badminton is amazing. It makes you feel alive. Recently, I hurt my foot so there has been a break but I will resume soon.”

Shraddha Kapoor was recently felicitated with Youth Icon of NextGen of Indian Cinema accolade at the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here. Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai gave away the honour to the actress, who joined the movie mela to inaugurate Bioscope Village.

“I have fond memories of Goa. I have shot two films here (‘Aashiqui 2‘ and ‘Ek Villain‘). Goa has been very warm and friendly to our film industry. I would like to thank each and every one of you. I would also like to thank IFFI for inviting me here,” Shraddha said.

The Half Girlfriend star came to the event with her aunt and actress Padmini Kolhapure to open the village, where films will be screened for the public through a unique mobile theatres models till November 27.

Aashiqui 2 was the first film to be screened at one of the inflated theatres. Padmini also lauded the effort and interacted with the attendees in Marathi.