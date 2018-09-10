Shraddha Kapoor On Her Fallout With YRF: I Really Hope That Aditya Chopra Offers Me Another Film Soon

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is riding high on the success of her recently released film Stree, is now busy promoting her next, Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film also features Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Divyendu Sharma in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 21.

Today, we met the gorgeous Shraddha for a group interview where she spoke about her fallout rumours with Yash Raj Films(YRF Films) and Aditya Chopra. For them who don’t know, Shraddha has a done a YRF film in the past titled Luv Ka The End. It is being said that Shraddha had a three film deal with YRF then but she opted out of other films and rather picked Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2. From then, it was reported that Shraddha and YRF’s Aditya Chopra are not on good terms with each other.

So today, when the Half Girlfriend actress was asked if things are working fine between her and YRF now, she said, “I don’t know, because I only did one film with them. That was pretty much what it was and I think that whatever has happened in my career, the ups and downs, hits and misses, I take full responsibilities for it all. It isn’t just a yes or no answer. Actually Aditya Chopra is a very important person in my life. He is someone who believed in me when nobody did after Teen Patti. He gave me a film which was on my shoulders in a sense also. There might be a lot of speculations about this but he is a very important person in my life. He as well as Mohit Suri offered me films when no one wanted to cast me. I did that one film with him and I really hope that he offers me another film soon. He is very supportive. Whenever any of my film have done well, he has messaged me.”

Well, we hope you do another film with Aditya and YRF very soon!