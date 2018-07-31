Shraddha Kapoor Begins Shooting For Next Schedule Of Saaho

Shraddha Kapoor has been omnipresent these days, courtesy her versatile line up of films. After wrapping the shoot for Batti Gul Meter Chalu and launching the trailer of Stree, Shraddha has taken off to Hyderabad for the next schedule of Saaho.

The actress took to her instagram story to share an image from the sets of Saaho, writing ‘Back on set‘.

Saaho is Shraddha’s first trilingual outing, the actress will he seen opposite Baahubali star Prabhas.

The film is touted as an ultra modern action flick, that will showcase Shraddha perform action.

Shraddha Kapoor has been running a hectic schedule with an array of films lined up, leaving the actress juggle between pre production and post production of her projects.

The actress has also been oscillating between contrasting films, while Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a ‘social comedy‘, Stree is a ‘Horror comedy’, whereas Saaho is an ‘action film’.