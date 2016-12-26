Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur Look Adorably In Love On Filmfare Cover

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are all set to make us fall in love with them in their upcoming film OK Jaanu. The duo recently graced the cover of Filmfare for the month of January when the film is set to release.

Snapped in a cutesy cosy pose, the two lovebirds look extremely adorable. While Filmfare captions it as ‘Lovers Reunite’, we are wondering if the exes are now getting back together.

Check out the cover here:

After having a sizzling chemistry in Aashiqui 2, Shraddha and Aditya are expected to cook up a storm with their young and restless romance in OK Jaanu too. The film has been directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on 13th January,2017.