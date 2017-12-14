Shoutout To SRK Fans! These Are The SRK Movies You Need To Watch Out For!

Unfortunately, 2017 has not been a great year for Shah Rukh Khan since his last release Jab harry Met Sejal doomed at the box office. The movie was directed by Imtiaz Ali and earned a total of 62.50 crores.

The movie revolved around Sejal’s trip along with tour guide Harry. How Harry & Sejal’s journey across Europe in search of Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love & relationships better. Sejal experiences new found freedom, security & solace in Harry’s company.

Well, there’s a good news for SRK fans! King Khan has 2 films in his kitty – Aanand L Rai’s Dwarf film and Don 3. Let’s talk about what we can expect from SRK with these upcoming movies.

Even though the title of the film is not finalized yet, Anand L Rai’s next venture has already made news in the industry as the project would feature Shah Rukh Khan as a Dwarf for the first time ever. We don’t remember any mainstream actor other than Kamal Haasan, who has donned the character of a dwarf in the Indian film industry.

While the production updates are still a mystery, the mere fact that SRK will be seen in a completely new avatar is creating a lot of excitement among his fans. The movie will also star Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. Anand L. Rai has already proved his brilliance with films like Tanu Weds Manu 1 & 2 as well as Raanjhanaa. The film is expected to release on 21 December 2018

Apart from this Shah Rukh will also be seen in Don 3 which is the third installment of super hit action-thriller franchise directed by Farhan Akhtar. Shah Rukh Khan will reprise his role of Don which he played in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2012). While the first two parts had Priyanka Chopra in the female lead but still the actress for Don 3 is not finalized.

Damn! We can’t wait for his upcoming movies!