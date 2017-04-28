The shooting for actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” has been wrapped up.

Ayushmann on Friday took to Twitter, where he said that the shooting for the film was a potent experience. “It’s a wrap for ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan‘. What a fantastic potent experience Bhumi Pednekar R.S. Prasanna and Aanand L Rai,” he tweeted.

Bhumi re-tweeted Ayushmann’s comment and wrote: “A very beautiful experience comes to an end as we wrap ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan‘. Thank you…Ayushmann, R.S. Prasanna…and team.”

This will be the second time that Bhumi and Ayushmann will be seen working together. The two were previously seen in the National-Award winning film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

The film is the remake of Tamil comedy ‘Kalyana Samayal Saadham‘. Being helmed by R.S. Prasanna, who directed the original, the film is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros.

Starring Prasanna and Lekha Washington, Kalyana Samayal Saadham was about a big fat south Indian wedding with a quirky twist.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will hit the screens on 1st September 2017. It will clash with the multi-starrer film Baadshaho. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Ileana D’Cruz

On the work front, Bhumi will also be seen in Toilet – Ek Prem Katha along with Akshay Kumar. The film is based on PM Narendra Modi’s clean India movement. Toilet – Ek Prem Katha will release on 11th August. The movie will clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next.

Ayushmann is currently gearing up for the release of Meri Pyaari Bindu along with Parineeti Chopra. Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films, Meri Pyaari Bindu is scheduled to release on 12th May.