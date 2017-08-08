SHOCKING! Ranbir Kapoor Says Sanjay Dutt Is A Fraud! 

Sanjay Dutt biopic is expected to be a turning point in Ranbir Kapoor’s failing career off late. His films have been tanking at the box office off late, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil being an exception. Now the actor is working hard for his role in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Ranbir is going through a physical transformation and his pumped up muscles will make a debut with Dutt biopic. He has perfected the looks and is already in the skin of the character. We cannot wait to see the final results on screen!

In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, the actor called Sanjay Dutt a fraud which was very shocking. He said, “With the Sanjay Dutt biopic, he’s been so honest about his life. He’s admitting to his mistakes. We’re not portraying a Gandhi like character. We’re portraying a very fraud man. He’s someone who is loved and disliked. He’s the most controversial, and to have the ability to tell about your life so honestly, and to make a movie out of it is very brave.”

Ranbir further added, “If I was in his position, I don’t think I could be this honest about my life, and make myself look like a person who is not nice. If an audience can take something from that and learn something from his life, I think it’s a very positive thing.”

Sanjay Dutt’s popularity among the fans has never got affected with his legal tussle, no wonder his own comeback film Bhoomi is touted to be the most awaited film of the year. But Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor have one thing in common, they both have been in the limelight because of their controversial personal lives.

The movie based on the struggles and achievements of Dutt will see actors Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Dia Mirza as wife Maanayata and Manisha Koirala as Dutt’s mother – Nargis.

The film is written and directed by four-time National film award winner Raju Hirani. Hirani who has worked on iconic films with Sanjay Dutt like Munnabhai MBBS and Lagey Raho Munnabhai will bring a glimpse of his life and times onto silver screen. Vidhu Vinod Chopra is producing the film which is set for a 30th March release next year.