Recently, the King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday on November 2. SRK celebrated his birthday with family and industry friends a day prior to his birthday. He along with everyone celebrated the grand evening at his Alibaug farmhouse.

We all know the fact that SRK enjoys a tremendous stardom and only his one glimpse creates frenzy among his fans.

Apparently, a video has gone viral where the Maharashtra MLC Jayant Patil gets angry at SRK in Alibaug. In the video, the former is heard shouting at Khan, who was sitting in his yacht, ‘you may be a superstar, but have you bought entire Alibaug? You cannnot enter Alibaug without my permission.’ In an interview with The Times of India, Patil narrated about what exactly happened there. He said, “I was at gate no 1 of Gateway of India on November 3, 2017, around noon. Actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen on a boat. He gestured at the crowd from the boat, blew kisses, said hi, hello etc. His gesturing continued for around 15 to 20 minutes from the boat. Many people, including tourists to Gharapuri were waiting to board the boats. I was to board a boat to Alibaug. We all were inconvenienced, as his boat was docked to the staircase.”

“In between, the police on ‘bandobast’ duty started pushing people to control the crowd. One of the police personnel pushed me. One senior police officer identified me and made way for me. Then I boarded my boat after first getting into a boat, which had Shah Rukh Khan on board that was docked near the staircase. I came to know the actor was going to his farmhouse in Alibaug for his birthday. The actor should have come out of the boat on to an open space in Gateway of India to greet or be with his fans, rather than inconvenience citizens travelling to Alibaug,” he added.

In the video, you can see how Patil goes away with his yacht and SRK leaves his yacht just to greet his fans who were present there to catch his glimpse.