Recently, ​Zaira Wasim Khan, a native of Jammu and Kashmir, who plays the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, met Chief Minister of Jammu, Mehbooba Mufti. The Chief Minister enquired from Zaira about her education and interest in other creative fields like acting.

​Zaira briefed Mehbooba about ​Dangal and the rigorous schedules she had to follow while performing her role.​ ​Zaira’s parents and Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council secretary Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra were present on the occasion.​

However, quite shockingly and unexpectedly, Zaira took to Instagram and Twitter to post an Open Letter, apologizing to people, whom she believes she has hurt unintentionally.

Zaira mentioned that she has been projected as a role model for Kashmiri youth, but she doesn’t want anyone to follow in her foot steps.

