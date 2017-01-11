Shiv Sena sends threat letter to Raees’ distributor in Chhattisgarh

No matter how hard Shah Rukh Khan tries to bring everything to shape, troubles do not seem too keen to leave Raees. Just recently, Shah Rukh Khan met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at his residence to ensure a smooth release of his film and now, it seems fresh trouble is brewing from their rival camp, Shiv Sena.

Akshaye Rathi, a distributor catering to Chhattisgarh has received a letter signed by the Shiv Sena unit of that state threatening him with dire consequences if the film is released. Rathi shared the letter on Twitter asking Sena youth wing president Aaditya Thackeray whether he endorses it.

We have received this threat letter from your Chhattisgarh unit against playing @iamsrk's #Raees. Do you endorse it?

In a separate tweet, he pleaded to SRK’s fans to help him bring the issue to Thackeray’s notice so that he can take some action.

Request all @iamsrk fans to help me bring this to the notice of @AUThackeray. I'm sure he will take action against this nuisance. #Raees



Political protests against Raees started soon after the Uri attacks in Jammu & Kashmir in September last year. Some parties protested against casting Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in the film. Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also faced the heat for casting another Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. However, this is not the first time SRK and Karan Johar are facing Shiv Sena’s wrath. The actor-director duo faced severe opposition from the party during the release of their film My Name is Khan in 2010.