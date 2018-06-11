Shirtless Salman Khan In Race 3: A Journey Of This Trendsetting BLOCKBUSTER Khan!

Fans cannot wait for superstar Salman Khan ’s Eid blockbuster Race 3. The multi starrer has Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah among others. This star packed movie is all set to woo and entertain audiencies worldwide.

Salman Khan is know to be a trend setter, from building 6-pack bodies to going shirtless on silver screen, you name it Salman has done it. The going shirtless trend continues in his next Race 3 with the explosive comeback of Bobby Deol.

His fans have been known to whistle and cheer whenever he is shirtless on the silver screen. In addition to that the summer has girls drooling over the ever young Salman Khan’s shirtless pictures. Here are our 6 spicy picks to raise the heat this summer.

His fans have been known to whistle and cheer whenever he is shirtless on the silver screen. In addition to that the summer has girls drooling over the ever young Salman Khan’s shirtless pictures. Here are our 6 spicy picks to raise the heat this summer.

1) The Salman Bobby duo walk in flashing their chiseled 6 pack in Race 3.

2) This is where it all began, the hearthrob danced to O O Jaane Jaana and stole every girl’s heart.

3) The tiger of Bollywood looks in perfect shape and is goals to many aspiring physique builders.

4) The super pehelwaan had to go through a tough transition of obese to fit for this role in Sultan.

5) This Wanted cop is seriously in the mood to catch the bad boys.

6) The Dabangg cop Chulbul Pandey knows how to mix work and fun.

The entire ensemble of Race 3 — Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Salim, and Daisy Shah, among others were recently spotted at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party.

Salman Khan Films is all set to deliver dual treats this year, with two festive releases. While Race 3 will be releasing on the auspicious occasion of Eid most likely on Friday, their next production Loveratri will release in theatres in time for Navratri.